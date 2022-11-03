Considering Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $130.44 in the prior trading day, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed at $116.52, down -10.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3634427 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BILL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $190.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Chung Bora sold 8,855 shares for $126.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,116,267 led to the insider holds 616 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 1,562 shares of BILL for $192,423 on Oct 17. The CLO & CCO now owns 4,100 shares after completing the transaction at $123.19 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Rettig John R., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 6,008 shares for $147.65 each. As a result, the insider received 887,053 and left with 24,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $348.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $183.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.27M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.27M, an estimated increase of 134.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.83M, an increase of 60.50% less than the figure of $134.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.26M, up 161.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.