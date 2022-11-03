Considering Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) closed at $55.45 in the last session, up 1.91% from day before closing price of $54.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554693 shares were traded. BLKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLKB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $88.

On August 28, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on August 28, 2020, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Gregoire Kevin P. sold 1,800 shares for $57.10 per share. The transaction valued at 102,786 led to the insider holds 98,381 shares of the business.

Nelson Joyce sold 3,500 shares of BLKB for $201,711 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 18,946 shares after completing the transaction at $57.63 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, ELLIS GEORGE H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $56.18 each. As a result, the insider received 84,272 and left with 11,456 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLKB has reached a high of $86.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLKB traded on average about 441.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 274.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.57M. Shares short for BLKB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.9M to a low estimate of $266M. As of the current estimate, Blackbaud Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.44M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.16M, an increase of 23.30% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $927.74M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.