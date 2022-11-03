EHAB (Enhabit Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $12.96 in the prior trading day, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) closed at $13.67, up 5.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1753654 shares were traded. EHAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 25, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Brown-Stevenson Tina L. bought 1,550 shares for $15.99 per share. The transaction valued at 24,784 led to the insider holds 9,645 shares of the business.

Hoeflinger Erin bought 970 shares of EHAB for $13,483 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 13,597 shares after completing the transaction at $13.90 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hoeflinger Erin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,030 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,129 and bolstered with 12,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enhabit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 773.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 866.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.99M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.