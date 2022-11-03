Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) closed the day trading at $99.17 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $100.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741335 shares were traded. FRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 109.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $130 from $110 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when FAEDER DAVID W bought 10,565 shares for $95.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,587 led to the insider holds 23,878 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRT has reached a high of $140.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRT traded about 662.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRT traded about 576.95k shares per day. A total of 80.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.26, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

FRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.32, up from 4.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 123.10% for FRT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $251.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.36M to a low estimate of $243.67M. As of the current estimate, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $220.11M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $989.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.22M, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.