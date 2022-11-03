First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $45.50 in the prior trading day, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) closed at $45.29, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620222 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIBK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 02, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Scott James R. Jr sold 5,000 shares for $46.00 per share. The transaction valued at 230,000 led to the insider holds 85,306 shares of the business.

Scott James R. Jr sold 10,130 shares of FIBK for $455,850 on Oct 28. The 10% Owner now owns 90,306 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Scott James R. Jr, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $42.03 each. As a result, the insider received 105,075 and left with 100,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 632.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.78M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIBK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.54, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $293.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.72M to a low estimate of $281M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.6M, an estimated increase of 75.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.01M, an increase of 89.10% over than the figure of $75.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.7M, up 72.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.