How is LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $259.71 in the prior trading day, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) closed at $258.91, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211451 shares were traded. LPLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $263.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $256.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPLA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $262.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $290.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $290 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Audette Matthew J sold 20,000 shares for $257.09 per share. The transaction valued at 5,141,815 led to the insider holds 12,667 shares of the business.

Arnold Dan H. sold 20,000 shares of LPLA for $4,805,400 on Oct 05. The President & CEO now owns 157,823 shares after completing the transaction at $240.27 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Arnold Dan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,391 shares for $230.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,627,068 and left with 162,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $264.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 234.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 890.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.31M. Shares short for LPLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LPLA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.75, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.66, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.54 and $9.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $15.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $20.57 and $13.61.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.38B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.