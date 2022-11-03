How is Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) closed at $1.13 in the last session, down -11.02% from day before closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561256 shares were traded. RCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Thompson Jeffrey M bought 11,600 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 25,069 led to the insider holds 12,699,068 shares of the business.

Thompson Jeffrey M bought 4,500 shares of RCAT for $8,965 on Apr 20. The Chairman of the Board, CEO now owns 12,687,468 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Thompson Jeffrey M, who serves as the Chairman of the Board, CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,990 and bolstered with 12,682,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCAT has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8053, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9420.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCAT traded on average about 186.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 258.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.73M. Insiders hold about 30.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RCAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.43M, up 713.60% from the average estimate.