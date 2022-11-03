How is Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) closed at $51.34 in the last session, down -8.32% from day before closing price of $56.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1753497 shares were traded. TNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNDM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BERGER DAVID B sold 10,097 shares for $65.02 per share. The transaction valued at 656,515 led to the insider holds 2,457 shares of the business.

BLICKENSTAFF KIM D sold 10,762 shares of TNDM for $999,897 on May 17. The Director now owns 205,190 shares after completing the transaction at $92.91 per share. On May 09, another insider, Sheridan John F, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $69.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 174,750 and bolstered with 10,058 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNDM has reached a high of $155.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNDM traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 890.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNDM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.84, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $702.8M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.