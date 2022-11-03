I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

After finishing at $32.25 in the prior trading day, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) closed at $30.57, down -5.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563588 shares were traded. EVBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVBG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $36 from $50 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $40.

Stephens reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when IRVIN VERNON sold 3,589 shares for $31.14 per share. The transaction valued at 111,771 led to the insider holds 11,510 shares of the business.

Nigam Ajay sold 461 shares of EVBG for $17,984 on Sep 01. The Chief Product Officer now owns 16,914 shares after completing the transaction at $39.01 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Nigam Ajay, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 45 shares for $24.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087 and left with 16,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVBG has reached a high of $164.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 657.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 469.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVBG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 2.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $428.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $368.43M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $515M and the low estimate is $487.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.