I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in EverQuote Inc. (EVER).

After finishing at $5.87 in the prior trading day, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $6.13, up 4.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716600 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Mason David W sold 328 shares for $6.84 per share. The transaction valued at 2,244 led to the insider holds 192,509 shares of the business.

Mendal Jayme sold 9,070 shares of EVER for $60,497 on Sep 26. The CEO and President now owns 280,875 shares after completing the transaction at $6.67 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,718 shares for $8.65 each. As a result, the insider received 14,861 and left with 24,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 184.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 238.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.44M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.02, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $94.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.5M to a low estimate of $90.83M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.06M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.06M, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of -$10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.97M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $389.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.9M and the low estimate is $360.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.