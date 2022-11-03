I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI).

The price of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) closed at $91.20 in the last session, up 0.20% from day before closing price of $91.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572171 shares were traded. HLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $82 from $95 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $92 to $76.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $116 to $126.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A bought 192 shares for $77.43 per share. The transaction valued at 14,867 led to the insider holds 29,678 shares of the business.

SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A bought 121 shares of HLI for $12,020 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 28,066 shares after completing the transaction at $99.34 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, ZUBER PAUL ANDREW, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $103.40 each. As a result, the insider received 206,800 and left with 2,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Houlihan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLI has reached a high of $122.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLI traded on average about 268.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 365.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.61M. Shares short for HLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 1.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLI is 2.12, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.