I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Qudian Inc. (QD).

The price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) closed at $0.90 in the last session, up 5.88% from day before closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658918 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8304.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9870.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QD traded on average about 594.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 410.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 248.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.32M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 2.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.79M to a low estimate of $43.79M. As of the current estimate, Qudian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.43M, an estimated decrease of -51.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.09M, down -67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.21M and the low estimate is $139.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.