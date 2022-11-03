I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM).

After finishing at $4.47 in the prior trading day, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) closed at $6.00, up 34.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2710601 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On April 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $7.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 312.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.25M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.86, compared to 4.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $387.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $392.6M to a low estimate of $381.49M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $341M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.25M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $426.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.