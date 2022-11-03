I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI).

The price of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed at $4.03 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2524427 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8707.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when McNiven Roy bought 2,500 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,375 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares of TTI for $25,500 on Sep 26. The Sr. Vice President now owns 7,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,471 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 713,945 and left with 233,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9331.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTI traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.41M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $134.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $137.3M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.33M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.42M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $515M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $651.9M and the low estimate is $563M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.