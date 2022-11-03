In spite of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FCF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) closed at $14.20 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $14.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545062 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On August 03, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $17.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCF has traded an average of 438.00K shares per day and 492.12k over the past ten days. A total of 94.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.91, compared to 2.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FCF is 0.48, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.14M to a low estimate of $101.3M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $97.89M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.48M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $385.3M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $454.09M and the low estimate is $428M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.