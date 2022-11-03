In spite of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) closed at $16.38 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $16.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528274 shares were traded. OSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On December 19, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on December 19, 2019, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when COLLINS GARY S bought 1,000 shares for $13.35 per share. The transaction valued at 13,350 led to the insider holds 126,857 shares of the business.

Finn Barry bought 4,000 shares of OSBC for $56,720 on May 18. The Director now owns 75,660 shares after completing the transaction at $14.18 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, SKOGLUND WILLIAM B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,557 shares for $14.20 each. As a result, the insider received 64,696 and left with 61,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSBC has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSBC has traded an average of 146.69K shares per day and 247.02k over the past ten days. A total of 44.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.12M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OSBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 797.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OSBC is 0.20, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.56. The current Payout Ratio is 26.20% for OSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $60.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $65.59M to a low estimate of $57.2M. As of the current estimate, Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.56M, an estimated increase of 99.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.85M, an increase of 62.40% less than the figure of $99.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.99M, up 72.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.65M and the low estimate is $249M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.