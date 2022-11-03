In spite of Talos Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:TALO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Talos Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.05, down -3.40% from its previous closing price of $21.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1573563 shares were traded. TALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TALO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares for $20.19 per share. The transaction valued at 212,651 led to the insider holds 12,291,914 shares of the business.

RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC sold 10,530 shares of TALO for $212,651 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 12,291,914 shares after completing the transaction at $20.19 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 172,743 shares for $20.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,489,806 and left with 12,302,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Talos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALO has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TALO traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.60M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TALO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was -$1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.23 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.