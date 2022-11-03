In the case of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT), what’s next?

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) closed the day trading at $15.61 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $15.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525648 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.48.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Gregory Philip D sold 2,407 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 39,072 led to the insider holds 104,388 shares of the business.

Leschly Nick sold 5,499 shares of TSVT for $89,263 on Aug 05. The President and CEO now owns 545,985 shares after completing the transaction at $16.23 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Baird William D III, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,152 shares for $16.23 each. As a result, the insider received 67,397 and left with 83,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $64.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSVT traded about 360.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSVT traded about 431.3k shares per day. A total of 38.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.08, with high estimates of -$1.52 and low estimates of -$3.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.61 and -$12.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.4. EPS for the following year is -$6.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.56M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 95.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.