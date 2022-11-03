In the case of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS), what’s next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) closed the day trading at $2.34 down -3.31% from the previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166663 shares were traded. ABUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4413 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On December 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sofia Michael J. sold 200,000 shares for $5.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,018,000 led to the insider holds 1,303,403 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5506.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABUS traded about 775.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABUS traded about 516.84k shares per day. A total of 148.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.63M. Insiders hold about 26.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 4.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.3M to a low estimate of $3.21M. As of the current estimate, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.33M, an estimated increase of 190.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.64M, an increase of 179.00% less than the figure of $190.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.99M, up 191.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.7M and the low estimate is $12.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.