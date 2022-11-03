In the case of Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI), what’s next?

The closing price of Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) was $0.75 for the day, up 3.96% from the previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0284 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789350 shares were traded. TISI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6673.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TISI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 983.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Davis Jeffery Gerald bought 2,500 shares for $1.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,649 led to the insider holds 108,490 shares of the business.

Davis Jeffery Gerald bought 2,500 shares of TISI for $3,449 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 105,990 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Davis Jeffery Gerald, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,934 and bolstered with 103,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 74.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TISI has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1357.

Shares Statistics:

TISI traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 256.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.86M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TISI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 2.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.3M to a low estimate of $243.9M. As of the current estimate, Team Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.3M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.4M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TISI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $874.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.54M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.