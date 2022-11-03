In What Direction Will Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) was $63.91 for the day, up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $62.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631924 shares were traded. HLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLNE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $72 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $109.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Delgado-Moreira Juan bought 2,649 shares for $69.38 per share. The transaction valued at 183,788 led to the insider holds 1,250,167 shares of the business.

Delgado-Moreira Juan bought 12,351 shares of HLNE for $856,542 on Aug 31. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,247,518 shares after completing the transaction at $69.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hamilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLNE has reached a high of $116.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.35.

Shares Statistics:

HLNE traded an average of 180.88K shares per day over the past three months and 339.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.89M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HLNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 1.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.21, HLNE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $3.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $96M. As of the current estimate, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $83.13M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $367.92M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526.2M and the low estimate is $471.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.