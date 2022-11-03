In What Direction Will HubSpot Inc.’s (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) was $263.58 for the day, down -9.17% from the previous closing price of $290.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$26.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230300 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $283.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $355.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $550.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $550 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares for $284.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,419,950 led to the insider holds 648,280 shares of the business.

Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of HUBS for $2,431,000 on Sep 20. The Executive Chair now owns 658,066 shares after completing the transaction at $286.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $382.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,248,190 and left with 666,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $866.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 368.53.

Shares Statistics:

HUBS traded an average of 692.30K shares per day over the past three months and 747.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.71M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $416.64M to a low estimate of $407.91M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $295.96M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.31M, an increase of 29.50% less than the figure of $38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.5M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.