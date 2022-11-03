In What Direction Will Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) Stock Goes From Here?

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) closed the day trading at $33.06 up 14.12% from the previous closing price of $28.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898877 shares were traded. MCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 29, 2019, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Compass Point reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on August 02, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Little Joshua Eric bought 400 shares for $33.16 per share. The transaction valued at 13,264 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Little Joshua Eric bought 100 shares of MCY for $4,733 on May 19. The Director now owns 2,100 shares after completing the transaction at $47.33 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Little Joshua Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $52.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,618 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCY has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCY traded about 610.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCY traded about 379.25k shares per day. A total of 55.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.57M. Insiders hold about 52.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

MCY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.27, up from 2.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 2 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.99B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.