Invest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) closed at $2.15 in the last session, down -8.51% from day before closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753958 shares were traded. ATXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATXI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,999,882 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXI has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7736.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATXI traded on average about 4.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 822.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.73M. Insiders hold about 9.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 93.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.