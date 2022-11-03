Invest in monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $103.35 in the prior trading day, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $92.47, down -10.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651960 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNDY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $170.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $170 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $450.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 609.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.56M. Insiders hold about 32.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 2.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.85 and -$3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.14, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$3.09.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $118.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $119M to a low estimate of $117.27M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $62.11M, an estimated increase of 90.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $491.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.15M, up 59.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724M and the low estimate is $601.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.