Invest in Regency Centers Corporation (REG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) closed at $60.51 in the last session, down -2.28% from day before closing price of $61.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1433661 shares were traded. REG stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On January 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $92.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW sold 4,330 shares for $69.81 per share. The transaction valued at 302,275 led to the insider holds 9,178 shares of the business.

WATTLES THOMAS G sold 2,105 shares of REG for $155,317 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 48,464 shares after completing the transaction at $73.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 41.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REG has reached a high of $78.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REG traded on average about 974.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 172.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for REG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 3.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for REG is 2.50, which was 2.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $292.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.27M to a low estimate of $286.1M. As of the current estimate, Regency Centers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $287.16M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.6M, a decrease of -5.10% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $299.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.