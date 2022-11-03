Investing in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) closed at $73.51 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $74.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934157 shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Papa John’s International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On February 02, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $147.

On November 12, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $145.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 12, 2021, with a $145 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares for $85.57 per share. The transaction valued at 252,438 led to the insider holds 11,920 shares of the business.

KIRTLEY OLIVIA F sold 3,850 shares of PZZA for $493,798 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 86,372 shares after completing the transaction at $128.26 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Lynch Robert, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $133.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,668,387 and left with 89,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $140.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PZZA has traded an average of 568.08K shares per day and 581.16k over the past ten days. A total of 35.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Shares short for PZZA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 2.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PZZA is 1.68, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 56.60% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $529.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $553M to a low estimate of $517.86M. As of the current estimate, Papa John’s International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $492.64M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $527.68M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.6M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.