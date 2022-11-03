Is Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $20.03 in the last session, down -5.70% from day before closing price of $21.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 861431 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Riese Phillip John sold 5,000 shares for $21.98 per share. The transaction valued at 109,899 led to the insider holds 16,354 shares of the business.

Ellis Michael G sold 7,500 shares of FLYW for $152,037 on Oct 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 141,791 shares after completing the transaction at $20.27 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Massaro Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,830 shares for $25.48 each. As a result, the insider received 123,065 and left with 1,105,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $50.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLYW traded on average about 961.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 621.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.14M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $49.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.83M, an estimated increase of 90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.5M, an increase of 30.60% less than the figure of $90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.63M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.81M and the low estimate is $320.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.