Is Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $2.31 in the prior trading day, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) closed at $2.19, down -5.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513096 shares were traded. INSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $7.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Mondor Dan sold 61,288 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 240,249 led to the insider holds 243,040 shares of the business.

Mondor Dan sold 50,000 shares of INSG for $230,500 on Mar 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 193,870 shares after completing the transaction at $4.61 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Sharma Ashish, who serves as the President of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $6.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,550 and bolstered with 45,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSG has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2626, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9218.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 571.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.35M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INSG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.61M with a Short Ratio of 13.67, compared to 10.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.86% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.4M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.9M and the low estimate is $309.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.