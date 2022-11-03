Is this a Prime Time To acquire Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) stock

The price of Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) closed at $63.64 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $63.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508679 shares were traded. CVLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $69 from $78 previously.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $64.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Lee Vivie sold 1,320 shares for $56.87 per share. The transaction valued at 75,065 led to the insider holds 18,800 shares of the business.

Pickens Allison sold 924 shares of CVLT for $52,539 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 9,029 shares after completing the transaction at $56.86 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Pickens Allison, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $58.15 each. As a result, the insider received 29,075 and left with 6,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Commvault’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVLT has reached a high of $70.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVLT traded on average about 256.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 317.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.35M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $807.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $769.59M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $899.3M and the low estimate is $824M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.