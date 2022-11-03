Is this a Prime Time To acquire Erasca Inc. (ERAS) stock

After finishing at $8.01 in the prior trading day, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at $7.33, down -8.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562983 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 629.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.86M with a Short Ratio of 27.83, compared to 15.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.11.