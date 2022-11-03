Is this a Prime Time To acquire Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock

The price of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $27.54 in the last session, down -2.48% from day before closing price of $28.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3485966 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRC traded on average about 4.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 239.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 17.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.56% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRC is 0.32, which was 0.02 in the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.82 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $860.95M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $795.4M, an estimated increase of 31.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $31.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $879.18M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.