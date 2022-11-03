It’s a good day to be an Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) shareholder

In the latest session, Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $12.67 down -6.08% from its previous closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562732 shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corsair Gaming Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on February 09, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On February 09, 2022, Macquarie reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $27.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Szteinbaum Samuel R. bought 80,000 shares for $14.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143,000 led to the insider holds 237,269 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $26.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRSR has traded an average of 573.86K shares per day and 485.02k over the past ten days. A total of 95.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.29, compared to 7.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $316.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $385.71M to a low estimate of $248M. As of the current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $458.85M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.11M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365.93M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.