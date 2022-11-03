It’s a good day to be an Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT) shareholder

In the latest session, Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) closed at $26.09 up 4.53% from its previous closing price of $24.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512451 shares were traded. ACT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enact Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when BLESS MICHAEL A bought 5,000 shares for $22.04 per share. The transaction valued at 110,180 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Gould Brian bought 5,000 shares of ACT for $99,655 on Mar 08. The EVP & Chief Operations Officer now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.93 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Gupta Rohit, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 4,750 shares for $21.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,422 and bolstered with 36,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACT has reached a high of $27.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACT has traded an average of 222.05K shares per day and 201.98k over the past ten days. A total of 162.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.79M. Insiders hold about 81.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 9.25, compared to 709.33k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.66 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.51. EPS for the following year is $3.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.