It’s a good day to be an Humana Inc. (HUM) shareholder

In the latest session, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed at $559.58 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $554.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473357 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $569.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $551.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Humana Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $576 from $514 previously.

On September 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $494 to $549.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $510.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $510 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Ventura Joseph C sold 1,226 shares for $506.78 per share. The transaction valued at 621,313 led to the insider holds 3,930 shares of the business.

Huval Timothy S. sold 7,437 shares of HUM for $3,759,442 on Sep 20. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 4,968 shares after completing the transaction at $505.51 per share. On May 03, another insider, Deshpande Samir, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 3,957 shares for $434.19 each. As a result, the insider received 1,718,101 and left with 5,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $563.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $351.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 500.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 460.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUM has traded an average of 847.73K shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 126.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUM is 3.15, from 2.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $5.71, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25 and $24.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.73. EPS for the following year is $27.72, with 26 analysts recommending between $28.54 and $27.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.43B to a low estimate of $22.42B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.87B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.72B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.14B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $94.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.41B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.6B and the low estimate is $98.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.