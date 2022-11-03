It’s a good day to be an trivago N.V. (TRVG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, trivago N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.15, up 10.58% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1402373 shares were traded. TRVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9971.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRVG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.65.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVG has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2731, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7569.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRVG traded 401.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 696.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 359.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Shares short for TRVG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 596.42k with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 679.14k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $149.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.57M to a low estimate of $142.86M. As of the current estimate, trivago N.V.’s year-ago sales were $111.66M, an estimated increase of 34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.36M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.71M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $563.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $393.18M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $727.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.77M and the low estimate is $641.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.