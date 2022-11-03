It’s an appealing income play to consider Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

After finishing at $56.59 in the prior trading day, Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) closed at $55.42, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672611 shares were traded. HXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $52 from $71 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Merlot Thierry sold 2,500 shares for $60.83 per share. The transaction valued at 152,075 led to the insider holds 34,011 shares of the business.

Hennemuth Robert George sold 10,000 shares of HXL for $600,600 on Nov 05. The insider now owns 46,024 shares after completing the transaction at $60.06 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Stanage Nick L, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 46,562 shares for $61.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,854,597 and left with 283,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hexcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXL has reached a high of $65.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 598.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 829.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HXL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 8.59, compared to 5.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HXL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for HXL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 1988 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $401M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $427M to a low estimate of $384.7M. As of the current estimate, Hexcel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $348.45M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $407.59M, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $434.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.