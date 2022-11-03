It’s an appealing income play to consider Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) closed at $3.17, up 17.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684271 shares were traded. QUAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QUAD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Buckingham Research on October 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $20 previously.

On June 18, 2018, Buckingham Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUAD has reached a high of $7.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2150.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 206.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.54M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QUAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 9.94, compared to 1.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.