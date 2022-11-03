It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With MetLife Inc. (MET) stock

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) closed the day trading at $73.57 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $73.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6050036 shares were traded. MET stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $74.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $77.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 24, 2022, with a $77 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Goulart Steven J sold 4,060 shares for $67.60 per share. The transaction valued at 274,456 led to the insider holds 55,299 shares of the business.

DEBEL MARLENE sold 4,060 shares of MET for $274,456 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Risk Officer now owns 55,299 shares after completing the transaction at $67.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Goulart Steven J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 56,857 shares for $70.29 each. As a result, the insider received 3,996,376 and left with 215,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MetLife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MET has reached a high of $74.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MET traded about 4.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MET traded about 4.67M shares per day. A total of 809.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 670.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 11.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

MET’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 47.90% for MET, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1122:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.32 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.92. EPS for the following year is $8.19, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $7.52.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $16.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.15B to a low estimate of $15.55B. As of the current estimate, MetLife Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.89B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.24B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.24B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.83B and the low estimate is $67.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.