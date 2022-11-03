It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) closed the day trading at $9.06 down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $9.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23794507 shares were traded. NYCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NYCB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Lux Marshall bought 6,000 shares for $8.63 per share. The transaction valued at 51,780 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Rosenfeld Ronald A. bought 35,000 shares of NYCB for $480,162 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYCB has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NYCB traded about 7.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NYCB traded about 20.11M shares per day. A total of 465.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 458.42M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NYCB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 47.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 48.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Dividends & Splits

NYCB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.13. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for NYCB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.