It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sabre Corporation (SABR) stock

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed the day trading at $5.05 down -15.13% from the previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8057448 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SABR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,975 led to the insider holds 51,341 shares of the business.

MENKE SEAN E sold 20,000 shares of SABR for $160,200 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,257,888 shares after completing the transaction at $8.01 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $6.14 each. As a result, the insider received 4,390 and left with 52,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $12.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SABR traded about 5.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SABR traded about 5.81M shares per day. A total of 326.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.29M. Shares short for SABR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.91, compared to 43.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $649.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $672M to a low estimate of $630.71M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $396.73M, an estimated increase of 63.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.62M, an increase of 58.40% less than the figure of $63.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $731M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.49M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.