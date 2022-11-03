MRCY (Mercury Systems Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $48.63 in the prior trading day, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) closed at $50.04, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726382 shares were traded. MRCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MRCY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On May 31, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $72.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on May 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when Stevison James Mitch sold 1,691 shares for $42.89 per share. The transaction valued at 72,519 led to the insider holds 59,501 shares of the business.

Huber Thomas sold 2,584 shares of MRCY for $120,016 on Sep 15. The EVP Chief Transformation Offic now owns 67,455 shares after completing the transaction at $46.45 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, McCarthy Michelle M, who serves as the VP, CAO of the company, sold 468 shares for $51.72 each. As a result, the insider received 24,203 and left with 12,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mercury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 257.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 64.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRCY has reached a high of $72.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 369.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 322.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.31M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MRCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $307.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $314.8M to a low estimate of $301.6M. As of the current estimate, Mercury Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.84M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $924M, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.