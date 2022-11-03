MS (Morgan Stanley) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at $84.37 up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $83.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10901670 shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Morgan Stanley’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 229.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $85 from $95 previously.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on May 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $111.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when MORGAN STANLEY bought 8,598 shares for $8.41 per share. The transaction valued at 72,330 led to the insider holds 8,598 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 25,000 shares of MS for $1,982,425 on May 12. The Director now owns 179,449 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who serves as the Co-President/Head of WM of the company, sold 17,162 shares for $105.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,813,998 and left with 179,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $109.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MS has traded an average of 7.83M shares per day and 8.23M over the past ten days. A total of 1.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 17.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MS is 3.10, from 1.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $41.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22T, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27T and the low estimate is $1.1T. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.