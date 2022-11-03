PSN (Parsons Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Parsons Corporation’s stock clocked out at $47.59, up 2.04% from its previous closing price of $46.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966516 shares were traded. PSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Ball George L. bought 70,000 shares for $41.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,905,000 led to the insider holds 122,857 shares of the business.

Ball George L. bought 40,000 shares of PSN for $1,336,000 on Feb 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 170,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.40 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Smith Carey A., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $30.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 309,297 and bolstered with 68,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Parsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSN has reached a high of $47.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PSN traded 365.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 569.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.34% stake in the company. Shares short for PSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.83, compared to 3.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $3.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.