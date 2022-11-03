Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) was $58.58 for the day, up 3.48% from the previous closing price of $56.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744678 shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $108.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $98.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.08.

Shares Statistics:

SIMO traded an average of 397.70K shares per day over the past three months and 537.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.91M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 754.25k with a Short Ratio of 5.01, compared to 734.81k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, SIMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.34 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $12.01 and $6.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $922.1M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.