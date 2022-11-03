The name The Boeing Company (BA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, The Boeing Company’s stock clocked out at $147.41, up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $143.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20173660 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on July 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $170.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when KELLNER LAWRENCE W bought 5,000 shares for $208.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,044,550 led to the insider holds 7,500 shares of the business.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 480 shares of BA for $100,027 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 1,632 shares after completing the transaction at $208.39 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Dandridge Edward Lee, who serves as the SVP, Communications of the company, sold 990 shares for $221.87 each. As a result, the insider received 219,651 and left with 10,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $233.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BA traded 6.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 596.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $18.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.64B to a low estimate of $16.94B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $15.28B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.05B, an increase of 42.30% over than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.52B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.29B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.25B and the low estimate is $81.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.