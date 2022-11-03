The name The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) closed at $72.37 down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $73.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2307669 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 130.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $81.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 19, 2021, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when ELLIOT DOUGLAS G sold 147,986 shares for $72.61 per share. The transaction valued at 10,746,003 led to the insider holds 251,133 shares of the business.

ELLIOT DOUGLAS G sold 19,565 shares of HIG for $1,419,460 on Oct 28. The President now owns 251,133 shares after completing the transaction at $72.55 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Lewis Scott R., who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,558 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 166,372 and left with 18,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $76.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIG has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 2.17M over the past ten days. A total of 322.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HIG is 1.54, from 1.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $8.13, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.85 and $7.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.39B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.43B and the low estimate is $23.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.