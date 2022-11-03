There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) can be one of them

The closing price of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) was $6.66 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $6.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555601 shares were traded. APEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 09, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 09, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Black Jeffrey G. bought 10,000 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 62,000 led to the insider holds 265,000 shares of the business.

Black Jeffrey G. bought 15,000 shares of APEN for $84,900 on Feb 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Black Jeffrey G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $5.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,200 and bolstered with 240,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APEN has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Shares Statistics:

APEN traded an average of 113.72K shares per day over the past three months and 132.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.41M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.05, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.88 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.8M to a low estimate of $17.78M. As of the current estimate, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.67M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.7M, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.99M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89M and the low estimate is $84.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.