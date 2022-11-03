There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) can be one of them

The closing price of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) was $0.36 for the day, down -3.73% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3034303 shares were traded. ASLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3405.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLN has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6121, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6622.

Shares Statistics:

ASLN traded an average of 171.80K shares per day over the past three months and 533.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.71M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 11.10, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.43.