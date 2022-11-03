There is a good chance Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $6.85 in the prior trading day, Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) closed at $7.53, up 9.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311029 shares were traded. GTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Garrett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has reached a high of $8.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 194.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 339.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.28M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 20.29, compared to 3.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 22.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $935M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $935M to a low estimate of $935M. As of the current estimate, Garrett Motion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $924M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $982M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $982M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.